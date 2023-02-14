UAE: 4 workers to pay Dh150,000 to employer for stealing electrical cables from workplace

They had earlier been convicted by the criminal court for theft and fined Dh20,000 each

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 8:09 AM

Four workers who were convicted of stealing electrical cables from their workplace have been instructed to pay Dh150,000 to their employer.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court ordered the four Asian men to pay the amount to the company as compensation.

Official court documents stated that the company had filed a lawsuit against the Asian men, demanding that they pay it Dh151,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages it suffered.

The firm said the men were working at the company warehouse in Abu Dhabi when they stole dozens of electrical cables that had been delivered there. The men were in charge of safeguarding the warehouse.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier found them guilty of theft. They were each fined Dh20,000. The company then filed a civil lawsuit against the men demanding compensation.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling, based on the earlier conviction by the criminal court, obliging the workers to jointly pay Dh150,000 to the firm in compensation for the damages they caused it.

The workers were also ordered to pay for their employer’s legal expenses.

