UAE: Man sues woman for Dh80,000 after she sells him injured horse; case dismissed

He said in his lawsuit that he bought the animal for Dh115,000 for racing, but upon examining the horse he found that it could not serve that purpose

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 7:37 AM

An Abu Dhabi resident who demanded Dh80,000 from a woman for allegedly selling him a horse with an injured foot has had his lawsuit dismissed due to lack of evidence.

The Arab man said in his lawsuit that he bought the horse from the woman at Dh115,000. The plaintiff said he transferred Dh110,000 to the woman’s bank account and paid her Dh5,000 in cash before the horse was delivered to him.

The plaintiff had bought the horse to use for racing.

He said that after examining the horse, he found out that it had an injured foot and could not serve the purpose.

The man said he asked the defendant to refund his money or give him another horse, but she was reluctant to do so.

The man said the woman only refunded Dh30,000 and that efforts to make her pay back all the money were futile.

He then decided to take her to the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims to oblige her pay back his money.

The woman denied the man’s, claims stressing that he had paid for the horse after conducting a medical fitness test which showed that the animal was in good health.

After hearing from both parties, the judge dismissed the case for lack of sufficient evidence.

The plaintiff will pay for the woman’s legal expenses.

