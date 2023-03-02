UAE: Man sues former boss for embezzling Dh550,000 from institution

The defendant took advantage of his position to misappropriate the funds; he has been ordered to pay back the money, Dh80,000 as compensation for damages

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 7:20 AM

The general manager of a private institution in Abu Dhabi has been instructed to pay Dh550,000 he embezzled from the organisation when he was still heading it. The Arab man will also pay another Dh80,000 to the institution in compensation for the damages.

The owner of the institution had filed a lawsuit against the defendant, who used to be his employer, demanding that he pay back Dh550,000 he embezzled from the organisation. The owner also demanded Dh157,000 from the defendant in compensation for the material and moral damages he caused the institution.

The defendant had worked as the general manager of the institution and took advantage of his position to embezzle the money from the company.

The plaintiff presented evidence to the court to support his claims. This included documents showing that the defendant fraudulently appropriated the cash for himself.

The defendant had earlier been convicted and sentenced to jail for six months by the Abu Dhabi criminal court after he was found guilty of embezzlement.

The plaintiff then filed a lawsuit against him at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court demanding that he pay back the money he embezzled in addition to compensating the institution.

After hearing from all parties, the judge issued a ruling ordering the former general manager to pay the Dh550,000 he embezzled from the institution and Dh80,000 in compensation for the damages.

The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

