UAE: Father loses Dh350,000 lawsuit over son's nose injury at sports facility

Wed 1 Mar 2023

A father who sued a sports facility demanding Dh350,000 in compensation for his son who broke his nose as he practiced water skiing, has had his lawsuit dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Official court documents stated that the Arab man filed a civil lawsuit against the sports facility demanding that it pays him compensation for the injuries sustained by his son.

The man said his son was practicing water skiing at the facility when he accidentally fell and broke his nose. The child also sustained bruises to his face.

The plaintiff said his son spent weeks receiving treatment for the injuries and was unable to go to school during that period.

The father blamed the accident on negligence and a lack of safety measures at the sports facility. He said that there were also no warning signs to indicate that skiing at the facility was not suitable for children.

The sports facility denied any wrongdoing, stressing that the incident was just an accident as all safety measures were in place at the facility.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court dismissed the case due to lack of sufficient evidence.

The judge said in his ruling that the father did not file for a criminal complaint when the accident occurred, which would have necessitated investigation into the matter to confirm whether there was negligence or failure by the facility to comply with safety measures.

