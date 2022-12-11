UAE: Gang of 8 counterfeits money, claims they can double cash; arrested

When police searched their homes, fake foreign currency banknotes, equipment and technical devices used in counterfeiting currencies were found

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 2:37 PM

Sharjah Police on Sunday arrested a gang of eight people for counterfeiting and using the fake money to commit fraud.

Colonel Omar Buwalzod explained that the department received information about a group of people counterfeiting cash. Based on the tip, several security teams specialised in such crimes were formed to follow up and arrest this gang.

He said that the monitoring and follow-up team found the identity of the gang, whose members had recently come to the country. They were defrauding the victims by claiming that they had the ability to double their money and selling (fake) foreign currency at a value less than market for authentic cash.

He explained that the team set up a tight ambush to seize the suspects one by one. Upon searching their homes, fake foreign currency banknotes, equipment and technical devices used in counterfeiting currencies were found, in addition to the tools and inks used for the same purpose.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department praised the work team and its efforts to quickly apprehend the gang members, despite moving with caution.

He called on the public to join police efforts and not hesitate to report anything suspicious around them to reduce similar crimes.

ALSO READ: