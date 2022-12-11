UAE: Woman to pay ex-husband Dh10,000 in compensation for abusive email

Khaleej Times has put together some of the top locations to have a great time with the family, outdoors
The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a judgement of the Court of First Instance, which ruled that a woman should pay Dh10,000 to her ex-husband in compensation for damages caused by an insulting email she sent.
The plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding that his ex-wife pay him Dh100,000 in compensation for the abusive messages she sent to him via email. He also demanded that she pay his court expenses.
The man said that she travelled with one of their two sons for a year and a half. After she came back, she sent him the abusive emails.
The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases then ruled that the woman should pay him Dh10,000 and take care of his court expenses as the email affected his reputation, and afflicted him with sadness.
ALSO READ:
Khaleej Times has put together some of the top locations to have a great time with the family, outdoors
The career diplomat, who traded a promising career to manage the world’s longest-serving finance minister’s diverse commercial pursuits and charities, looks back in wonder about a symbiotic relationship that blossomed since their childhood days
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi reiterates full support to meet the objectives and initiatives of the agency
Winners of competition organised by the Gulf Medical University given cash prizes worth Dh30,000
The smart tool for parents and students is now being reviewed by the Roads and Transport Authority, the ninth-grader says
Abu Dhabi Police release video on social media highlighting dangers of distracted driving
The rowers were overjoyed to see the mammals coming close to investigate
Since the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was completed in 2010, a number of other towering structures were built over the past few years