UAE: Woman to pay ex-husband Dh10,000 in compensation for abusive email

She was travelling with one of her sons, and sent the insulting mail once she had returned

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a judgement of the Court of First Instance, which ruled that a woman should pay Dh10,000 to her ex-husband in compensation for damages caused by an insulting email she sent.

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding that his ex-wife pay him Dh100,000 in compensation for the abusive messages she sent to him via email. He also demanded that she pay his court expenses.

The man said that she travelled with one of their two sons for a year and a half. After she came back, she sent him the abusive emails.

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases then ruled that the woman should pay him Dh10,000 and take care of his court expenses as the email affected his reputation, and afflicted him with sadness.

