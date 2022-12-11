UAE: Studio owner fined Dh20,000 for using woman's photo online without consent

She accused the man of using her images on Facebook, Instagram and displaying it on the storefront in the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 7:20 AM

An Arab woman accused the owner of a photo studio, who is of the same nationality, of using her images on social media and displaying it on the storefront without her consent.

The plaintiff said that she went to the man's studio in 2017 to get pictures in order to display abayas for a store. She later found colleagues and friends that her photo had been used by the studio on their social media platform.

The man was then fined Dh20,000 by the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court.

However, he then appealed the verdict and asked for the case to be dropped as significant time has passed. The Court of Appeal then asked the criminal court to cancel the judgement.

