UAE: Studio owner fined Dh20,000 for using woman's photo online without consent

An Arab woman accused the owner of a photo studio, who is of the same nationality, of using her images on social media and displaying it on the storefront without her consent.
She accused the man of using her images on Facebook and Instagram in the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court.
The plaintiff said that she went to the man's studio in 2017 to get pictures in order to display abayas for a store. She later found colleagues and friends that her photo had been used by the studio on their social media platform.
The man was then fined Dh20,000 by the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court.
However, he then appealed the verdict and asked for the case to be dropped as significant time has passed. The Court of Appeal then asked the criminal court to cancel the judgement.
