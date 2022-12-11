UAE: Company sues man for Dh444,000 after he takes 'false oath'

The court rules that he pay an amount of Dh410,000 for material damages suffered by the firm

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 11:51 AM

A contracting company filed a lawsuit against the owner of a construction company.

It demanded that the owner pay the complainant an amount of Dh444,000 in compensation after he failed to pay the contracting company despite the latter having completed all tasks assigned to it.

The court issued a judgement convicting the owner of the defendant company, for the crime of falsely taking an oath, thereby committing purgery, fining him Dh10,000, and pay the company Dh3,000 as civil compensation.

The court also issued a ruling obliging the defendant company to pay Dh397,000 in compensation to the complaining company for the damages it suffered, bringing the total amount to be paid by the defendant to Dh410,000.

ALSO READ: