Dubai: Two jailed for stealing Dh815,000 from garbage can

The convicts were maintenance workers who found the money when they arrived at a villa to fix the AC

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 8:26 AM

Two maintenance workers have been sentenced to jail for stealing Dh815,000 from a garbage can in a villa.

An Arab woman filed a report stating that her money, which she had hidden in a small garbage can on the terrace of her villa, was stolen while she was out of the country on vacation.

A team of investigators searched the area and collected evidence. They examined surveillance camera footage as well, and found that the theft was carried out by two maintenance workers who had entered the property to carry out AC maintenance, as requested by the villa complex maintenance company.

The two workers were identified and arrested. When interrogated, the first accused said that he and his colleague found Dh815,000 in the garbage can. They agreed to split the money between them. He also said that he had sent Dh345,000 to his family, who live outside the country. The second accused said that he had sent Dh322,000 to his family in his home country.

The money sent outside the country was recovered. The Court of First Instance convicted the maintenance workers and sentenced them to three months in prison followed by deportation. They were also fined Dh165,000.

ALSO READ: