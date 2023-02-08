Dubai: Maid jailed for stealing jewellery, computer, gold watches from employer

The appeals court upholds an earlier ruling sentencing her to six months in prison and fining her Dh2,000

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 7:46 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling convicting a maid of Asian nationality and sentencing her to six months in prison.

The case dates back to last July. The maid's employer filed a report with the police stating that she had stolen precious items from his villa.

He said in his statement that his wife realised that her computer, tablet, gold watches and jewellery were missing. He questioned his other staff, who denied any knowledge. Since the accused was on her annual leave at the time, her room was empty. The employer asked for it to be searched by the other staff, who found three boxes which were prepared to be shipped. One of the staff then told her employer that the maid had asked her to ship the boxes to her home country, but the cost of shipping them was higher than the amount she had left for that purpose. The staff member added that the accused had called her several times, asking why the shipment was delayed.

Upon her return, the accused maid was arrested. She denied the charges of theft and claimed that the items found in her room, which included electronic devices, clothes, kitchen utensils and other valuables, were given to her by the employer's wife and daughter.

The Court of First Instance convicted her and sentenced her to six months in prison. She was also ordered to pay a fine of Dh2,000 and will be deported after serving her sentence.

