Dubai: Man hires gang to murder compatriot who betrayed him; court conducts trial in absentia

The police found those who were in touch with the accused; they admitted that he had installed a GPS tracker in the victim's car

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 3:29 PM

The Dubai Criminal Court is trying a Chinese man in absentia for hiring a gang to murder his compatriot.

The body was discovered by a British couple who were walking their two dogs in Damac Hills 2. The dogs barked loudly and ran towards a black plastic bag in a sandy area. On finding a body in the bag, the couple immediately called the police.

The police rushed to the scene and took the body to a forensic laboratory. They found out that the deceased was of Chinese origin and was beaten to death.

CID teams were formed to investigate the case. They found four other people of the same nationality, who were in touch with the main suspect. They admitted that the accused had told them that he had hired a gang to install a GPS tracker in the victim's car, kidnap him, and murder him. They said that the accused's motive was that the victim had betrayed him.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had entered the UAE illegally to carry out the crime, and then fled to Thailand. The police launched a manhunt for the gang members who carried out the crime, and referred the case to the public prosecution. The case has now been referred to the criminal court in Dubai, which is trying the accused in absentia.

