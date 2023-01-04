Dubai: Man who stole smartphone arrested after returning to same shop to steal again

Soon after stepping out of the store, he was able to sell the brand-new gadget to a stranger on the street after offering it at half the price

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM

An Asian man — who once got away with stealing a smartphone from a shop in Dubai's Frij Al Murar area — had been arrested after returning to the same store to repeat the crime. He was sentenced to one year in prison, followed by deportation.

The shoplifter wore a face mask as he entered the store, so he wouldn't be recognised in the CCTV camera footage. The first time he did it, he was able to walk away without the shopkeepers noticing that he pocketed a brand-new smartphone that wasn't connected to security cables, court records show.

Soon after stepping out, he was able to find a buyer on the street. He offered the stolen phone at half of its price, and the passerby agreed to purchase it from him.

A month later, the thief came back to the store to do it again. He entered the shop, confident that no one would recognise him because of the face mask. Little did he know, the employees were ready for him. Upon seeing the thief, one staff member jumped into action and restrained him until the Dubai Police's patrol officers arrived, according to court papers.

The accused confessed to the crime upon his arrest, according to the investigations conducted by the police and public prosecution.

He was referred to the criminal court which found him guilty and sentenced him to one year in prison, followed by deportation.

