India: Man stabs, kills woman who rejected his affections with screwdriver

The police have said the case was a 'love triangle', and that the accused carried out the murder when the victim refused to talk to him

By ANI Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 12:16 AM

Police have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a young girl who was killed with a screwdriver, after she refused to talk to one of the accused, in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shahbaan Khan, was arrested along with his aide Tarbez Khan.

The victim, identified as Kusum Panna, 20, was found dead in the Pump house colony of Korba on December 24.

The police said that it was a 'love triangle' case.

According to the police, Shahbaan stabbed Kusum with a screwdriver after she refused to talk to him.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had befriended the victim three years ago and later moved to Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for work. The duo stayed in touch for some time. Later, the girl stopped talking to him.

The accused tried to approach the victim, but she refused to entertain him. Following this, the accused attacked her with a screwdriver and killed her, the police said.

Officials said that after killing Kusum, the accused fled to Ambikapur and then to Nagpur. The other accused, Tarbez Khan, helped the main accused escape from Korba.

"Four police teams were engaged to investigate the matter. The police team present in Rajnandgaon arrested the accused while checking the passenger bus. During the interrogation, it [was revealed] that the accused attacked the deceased several times with a screwdriver and killed her," SP Santosh Singh said.

