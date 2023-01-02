India: Man stabs, kills woman who rejected his affections with screwdriver

The attack began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group's militants shot at them, says director of human rights group
Police have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a young girl who was killed with a screwdriver, after she refused to talk to one of the accused, in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, officials said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Shahbaan Khan, was arrested along with his aide Tarbez Khan.
The victim, identified as Kusum Panna, 20, was found dead in the Pump house colony of Korba on December 24.
The police said that it was a 'love triangle' case.
According to the police, Shahbaan stabbed Kusum with a screwdriver after she refused to talk to him.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had befriended the victim three years ago and later moved to Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for work. The duo stayed in touch for some time. Later, the girl stopped talking to him.
The accused tried to approach the victim, but she refused to entertain him. Following this, the accused attacked her with a screwdriver and killed her, the police said.
Officials said that after killing Kusum, the accused fled to Ambikapur and then to Nagpur. The other accused, Tarbez Khan, helped the main accused escape from Korba.
"Four police teams were engaged to investigate the matter. The police team present in Rajnandgaon arrested the accused while checking the passenger bus. During the interrogation, it [was revealed] that the accused attacked the deceased several times with a screwdriver and killed her," SP Santosh Singh said.
ALSO READ:
The attack began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group's militants shot at them, says director of human rights group
The Bollywood star was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set
Television images showed the charred remains of the two-floor eatery
Russian President gifted 8 golden rings to Moscow-allied leaders of post-Soviet countries during a summit that took place in Saint Petersburg this week
Parliament voted to approve his government and elected former minister Amir Ohana as the Knesset's speaker
Ukraine's military administration added that missile fragments had damaged three private houses and a car
Luddite Club is a high school group that promotes a lifestyle of self-liberation from social media and technology. The club, founded last year by a student, is named after Ned Ludd, the folkloric 18th-century English textile worker who supposedly smashed up a mechanised loom, inspiring others to take up his name and riot against industrialisation
TASS cited Lavrov as saying that Russia would continue to build up its fighting strength and technological capabilities in Ukraine