Dubai: 2 gangs break out into fight with swords, knives in Al Quoz; 1 dead

A site inspection was held after which authorities rescued the injured from the location
Two gangs have attacked each other using knives and swords in Al Quoz, leaving one dead and one injured.
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced three Africans and one Asian to five years in prison. They will be deported after they serve their sentence.
In November last year, the manager of a restaurant in Al Quoz had filed a report stating that he saw a group of people assaulting others and causing chaos.
He continued by saying that he saw the gang members stab members of another gang.
The police statement says that the CID team was able to identify the gang members and arrested three Africans and one Asian. All of the accused admitted that they were illegally trading in alcoholic beverages.
They said that they did not intend to kill the victim who died due to the assault. The accused also said that the fourth convict provided them with the white weapons used to commit the crime.
