Dubai: Five break into apartment, steal Dh1.1 million; jailed

Five people have been convicted for impersonating policemen and robbing an investor of Dh1.1 million.
The case dates back to last March, when the investor filed a report stating that Dh1.1 million had been stolen from him and his cousin.
According to the victim's testimony, on the evening of the incident, he heard loud sounds near the door of his apartment. When he went to check the door, a number of people tried to enter the apartment. The intruders broke down the door and entered the apartment, despite the victim and his cousin trying to close the door.
The robbers entered and assaulted the victims inside the apartment. They stole Dh1.1 million which was inside a drawer and fled.
According to the case file, an investigation team was able to identify the gang members and arrest one of them before he left the country at Dubai Airport. He admitted to his crime and informed the police about the others, who were then arrested and referred to justice.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them all and sentenced them to five years in prison followed by deportation. They have also been fined jointly the value of the stolen money. The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling.
