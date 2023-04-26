Dubai: Man steals colleagues' phones after suspecting they stole his; jailed

Airport authorities transported the travellers to their temporary accommodations and were given all necessary care
A 34-year-old African worker has been sentenced by Misdemeanour Court to a month in jail for stealing two smartphones from his roommates.
The first victim said that he had gone to the mosque to perform the Fajr prayers and found his phone was missing when he came back. The other one said that he had left his phone charging and then saw that it was stolen.
According to the case file, when the police interrogated him, the accused admitted to entering his colleagues' room to steal their phones. He said that he himself had lost some money and his phone and suspected that his colleagues had stolen them. He then decided to respond in kind by stealing their phones.
Taking into consideration the circumstances, the court took clemency with regard to his prison sentence and kept it at one month. He will be deported after serving his sentence.
Airport authorities transported the travellers to their temporary accommodations and were given all necessary care
