Dubai: 4 arrested for robbing man of over Dh1.4 million outside money exchange; two still at large

A gang of six people of Asian nationality robbed a man of Dh1.48 million outside a money exchange office. Four out of the six have been arrested.
According to police records, an accountant at a jewellery firm, the victim, filed a report stating that he had been robbed by six people. He said that after he left the money exchange, the gang followed him and snatched the bag of cash before fleeing the scene.
The CID of Dubai Police formed an investigation team and launched a search immediately, resulting in the identification and arrest of four of the gang members. They confessed to their crime, admitting that they, along with the two still at large, formed a gang to monitor money exchange offices and steal cash from the clients.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted the robbers and sentenced them to three years in prison. The two fugitives have been sentenced in absentia. All six have also been fined jointly the value of the stolen money. They are to be deported from the country after serving their sentence.
The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.
