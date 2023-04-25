Dubai: Man faces murder trial for killing compatriot during brawl over Dh60

This will enable conferences, seminars, workshops and training courses on topics related to human rights
Dubai Criminal Court is hearing a murder case involving a 34-year-old Asian national who is accused of stabbing another person during a brawl over Dh60.
According to the police investigation, the authority received a call about the incident and rushed to the murder site, where they found the victim in a pool of blood and already dead. The Al Rifa'a police station managed to arrest the accused within three hours after he fled from the crime scene.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and was referred to public prosecution.
After a passerby reported about an Asian individual stabbed and lying among cars on the street, the CID teams from the Al-Rifa'a police station swiftly moved in three minutes. The ambulance arrived promptly, and the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
As per the forensic report, the victim's cause of death was determined to be the stab wounds inflicted on his chest.
Following the incident, the CID teams initiated a manhunt for the accused, who had fled the crime scene but abandoned the sharp knife used to stab the victim.
According to records, modern camera tracking and artificial intelligence techniques were utilised alongside the CID teams' quick and effective actions. The accused was eventually apprehended while hiding in a building away from the crime scene.
