Dubai: Over 300 beggars arrested during Ramadan; public warned against showing pity

Dubai Police have arrested 319 beggars (167 males and 152 females) across different parts of the emirate, since the launch of their anti-begging campaign in mid-March.
Nine of these beggars were apprehended during the Eid Al Fitr break.
Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, stated that 'Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion' anti-begging campaign aims to reduce the number of beggars and street peddlers who exploit others' feelings and sympathy.
Al Jallaf added that begging threatens the security and safety of society, properties, and the country's image. He explained that begging is linked to serious consequences, such as thefts and robberies, exploitation of children, the sick, and people of determination for illegitimate gains.
He emphasised that official entities, charities, and associations are available for individuals to seek financial assistance. He reminded the public that begging is illegal and punishable under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 concerning combating begging.
Al Jallaf urged the public not to respond to beggars' pleas, show pity or sympathy for their appearance, and assist the police by reporting any beggars immediately through the call centre (901), or the "Police Eye" service available on the Dubai Police smart app.
He also warned the community against falling victim to fraudulent electronic messages from beggars through social media and email. He advised the public to ignore and report such messages through the e-Crime platform www.ecrime.ae
