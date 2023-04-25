Dubai: Illegal domestic helpers cause behind 90% of home burglaries, say police

This will enable conferences, seminars, workshops and training courses on topics related to human rights
Hiring illegal maids, drivers, gardeners, or any domestic helpers is the cause behind 90 per cent of residential burglaries that took place recently, say authorities.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations in Dubai Police, said that the owners of villas and houses, or even apartments, travel overseas and trust these illegal workers to guard their properties.
He added that most of the residential theft reports filed in various police stations in the emirate show that illegal workers are the cause behind 90 per cent of these thefts. These workers coordinate with others from outside and provide them with secret information, aiding their entry to these houses to break a safe or steal precious belongings of the absent family members.
Police always find it difficult to track the burglars, as the victims file reports only after they come back home and discover the theft, a long time from the date of its occurrence.
Some owners refrain from reporting theft to the police as they fear accountability for hiring illegal workers, which would result in them having to pay a fine of Dh50,000.
Major General Al-Jallaf indicated that zero thefts have been recorded in residential complexes and villas that are registered in the free “Home Security” program to protect their property, due to the high level of security and safety, and the provision of strict precautionary factors that prevent the easy implementation of crime.
He called on apartment and villa owners to install cameras and make sure they work to protect their property, in addition to resorting to legal methods for hiring domestic workers.
He stressed the need for cooperation between the police and members of society to achieve security and safety and reduce crime.
ALSO READ:
This will enable conferences, seminars, workshops and training courses on topics related to human rights
They are now looking to invest in yachts that are bigger and 'super convenient'
Explained: Who owns these leisure vessels and the two main reasons why they invest
The calls included reports on criminal activities, traffic violations, inquiries, and feedback
A deadly blaze broke out on the fourth floor of a building in Al Ras on April 15; sixteen people died and nine sustained injuries in the incident
He also visited a Namshi facility to meet with workers during the holy month
They visited Dubai with the intention of returning to their home country before or during Eid Al Fitr, but found themselves stuck after the sudden closure of Khartoum Airport
The majority of these firms are international brands that have been listed by the world’s largest professional network, LinkedIn