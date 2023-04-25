Dubai: Illegal domestic helpers cause behind 90% of home burglaries, say police

Authorities find it difficult to track suspects as victims file reports only after they come back home and discover the theft — a long time from the date of its occurrence

Hiring illegal maids, drivers, gardeners, or any domestic helpers is the cause behind 90 per cent of residential burglaries that took place recently, say authorities.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations in Dubai Police, said that the owners of villas and houses, or even apartments, travel overseas and trust these illegal workers to guard their properties.

Illegal domestic helpers behind residential thefts

He added that most of the residential theft reports filed in various police stations in the emirate show that illegal workers are the cause behind 90 per cent of these thefts. These workers coordinate with others from outside and provide them with secret information, aiding their entry to these houses to break a safe or steal precious belongings of the absent family members.

Police always find it difficult to track the burglars, as the victims file reports only after they come back home and discover the theft, a long time from the date of its occurrence.

Fear of reporting home thefts

Some owners refrain from reporting theft to the police as they fear accountability for hiring illegal workers, which would result in them having to pay a fine of Dh50,000.

Zero thefts

Major General Al-Jallaf indicated that zero thefts have been recorded in residential complexes and villas that are registered in the free “Home Security” program to protect their property, due to the high level of security and safety, and the provision of strict precautionary factors that prevent the easy implementation of crime.

Installing cameras

He called on apartment and villa owners to install cameras and make sure they work to protect their property, in addition to resorting to legal methods for hiring domestic workers.

He stressed the need for cooperation between the police and members of society to achieve security and safety and reduce crime.

