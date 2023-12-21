Dubai: From hidden drugs in oxygen cylinders to coffee making-machines, Customs thwarts smuggling tactics

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 5:23 PM

Dubai Customs' commitment to advanced training and cutting-edge technology has paid off, leading to proactive detection of sophisticated smuggling tactics in 2022 and 2023.

This proactive approach culminated in a major bust, where officers thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 50kg of crystal meth in 382 air cargo packages, cleverly concealed within hygiene-related items, exercise equipment, coffee making-machines, and decorative items.

Furthermore, Dubai Customs inspectors successfully thwarted the smuggling of 251kg of marijuana distributed across 3,477 packages, hidden in oxygen cylinders for diving and sound amplifiers.

Sultan Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director of Air Cargo Centres Management at Dubai Customs, remarked, "Over the past two years, Dubai Customs officers in air cargo management have uncovered new tactics used in drug smuggling. This discovery was made possible by their extensive expertise and continually refined skills through specialised training courses focused on detecting contraband. Utilising cutting-edge global support devices, inspectors successfully handled 1,500 diverse cases at air cargo centres in 2022 and 2023, encompassing both illicit drug-related incidents and customs-related occurrences.

These centres, characterised by high cargo movement, underscore Dubai Customs' commitment to uncovering smugglers' attempts involving prohibited substances in various forms, including counterfeit and restricted goods."

