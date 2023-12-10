Indian passenger attempts to smuggle gold from Abu Dhabi worth Rs5.2 million

A recent wave of boycotts against the multinational coffeehouse chain is part of a larger movement targeting global brands over their alleged support for Israel
The Cochin customs on Sunday apprehended a smuggler with 954.70 grams of gold worth Rs5.2 million concealed inside his body, said officials.
As per the officials, "On the basis of profiling, the officers of the Cochin Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a pax (passenger) who arrived from Abu Dhabi by Air Arabia flight no.3L127 at the green channel."
"During the examination of the said passenger, four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in compound form totally weighing 954.70 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized." Further investigation is in progress.
On November 22, on the basis of profiling, Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized gold weighing 3735 grams valued at Rs1.99 Crores brought by three foreign nationals who arrived from Dubai. The passengers have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962.
The Russian pesident's announcement comes at a Kremlin event for army personnel
The US Treasury and State Departments impose sanctions and visa restrictions on 37 people in 13 countries
Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says 10 Afghans who were taking part in politics to be deported despite being in the country legally
He was undergoing treatment for diabetes in a private hospital for three months
A preliminary investigation found that she fired a pump-action shotgun which she had brought to the school in a tube for carrying papers
Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Holy book
The quake was at a depth of 48 kilometres and triggered a tsunami warning