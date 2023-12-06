Sharjah Customs foils 10kg drug smuggling attempt

The child's aunt highlighted the family's deep appreciation of the city, known for its exceptional safety
Smugglers attempted to bring into the UAE 10kg of illegal drugs, but Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority inspectors thwarted the plan and seized narcotics at Khalid Port.
During a routine inspection with a radiological device, customs officers at Port Khalid discovered a suspicious bag in a container. Manual examination revealed the bag contained ten rolls of narcotics, weighing a total of 10.046 kilograms.
The confiscated narcotics have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action. The Authority emphasised its ongoing commitment to utilising its resources and intensifying efforts to thwart smuggling attempts, especially drug trafficking, at all customs ports in Sharjah.
It added that it will spare no effort to ensure the security and safety of society and to contribute positively to the prosperity of the national economy.
Earlier, Dubai Customs nabbed a passenger attempting to smuggle 8.9kg of marijuana through Dubai International Airport. After officers manually searched the passenger's luggage, they found powder, which the accused claimed was crushed henna leaves.
