UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharjah Customs foils 10kg drug smuggling attempt

During inspection with a radiological device, officers at Port Khalid found a suspicious bag in a container

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 6:34 PM

Smugglers attempted to bring into the UAE 10kg of illegal drugs, but Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority inspectors thwarted the plan and seized narcotics at Khalid Port.

During a routine inspection with a radiological device, customs officers at Port Khalid discovered a suspicious bag in a container. Manual examination revealed the bag contained ten rolls of narcotics, weighing a total of 10.046 kilograms.

The confiscated narcotics have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action. The Authority emphasised its ongoing commitment to utilising its resources and intensifying efforts to thwart smuggling attempts, especially drug trafficking, at all customs ports in Sharjah.

It added that it will spare no effort to ensure the security and safety of society and to contribute positively to the prosperity of the national economy.

Earlier, Dubai Customs nabbed a passenger attempting to smuggle 8.9kg of marijuana through Dubai International Airport. After officers manually searched the passenger's luggage, they found powder, which the accused claimed was crushed henna leaves.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE