Abu Dhabi: Worker gets Dh110,000 compensation after being hit by falling objects while on duty

Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 9:48 AM

A construction worker who sustained severe injuries while on duty has been granted Dh110,000 in compensation.

The man was working at a construction site in Abu Dhabi when he was hit by 'falling objects', court records show. He had to spend weeks in the hospital to recover.

The accident was taken up in the criminal court, which then fined the company Dh10,000 for negligence and failure to provide workers with safety gear.

The worker then filed a civil case against the firm, demanding a Dh170,000 payout for the damages he suffered due to the incident.

The Court of First Instance had earlier issued a ruling ordering the firm to pay Dh110,000 to the worker. The company challenged the ruling at the appeals court, which had maintained the first verdict.

The employer will also have to shoulder the worker’s legal expenses.

