UAE: Man ordered to return Dh100,000 taken from school owners

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 7:53 AM

A resident has been instructed to return Dh100,000 that he illegally took from the owners of a private school in Al Ain.

The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance ordered also ordered the man to pay the school owner Dh3,000 in compensation for the damages he suffered.

Official court documents stated that the school owner and another man filled a lawsuit against the defendant in which they demanded that he pays back Dh100,000 he stole from the school.

The plaintiffs also demanded Dh20,000 in compensation for material and moral damages.

The school owner said that he had given the money to the defendant in order to hand it over to the school administrator, second complainant. The defendant also signed a document acknowledging receiving the money. However, he did not hand it over to the school administrator. Instead, the man used the cash for his personal needs.

The money was supposed to be used to run school activities. It was not clear in the documents whether the defendant was working for the school.

The Al Ain Criminal Court had earlier convicted the man of stealing and was also penalised.

The plaintiffs then took him to the civil court demanding that he returns the stolen money and also pays compensation for the damages.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling ordering the defendant to pay Dh103,000 including the money he stole and the compensation amount.

The man was also told to pay for the complainants’ legal expenses.

