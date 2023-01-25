Abu Dhabi: Father ordered to pay Dh20,000 after son breaks classmate's nose in school fight

Ten days after the announcement, Reyes is still in shock and cannot believe his luck
A fight that broke out between two students in Abu Dhabi had landed their fathers in civil court. The dad of the youth who hit his classmate was ordered to pay Dh20,000 in compensation.
The victim's father initially demanded Dh150,000; however, the Al Ain Civil Appeals Court upheld the lower court's ruling that granted only Dh20,000 in payout.
He said his son suffered a major nose injury after the fight that happened on campus. The youth also had to deal with psychological issues caused by the incident, the father added.
Forensic reports stated that the injury was a simple linear fracture in the nasal bone, which was treated at the hospital.
The criminal court had earlier convicted the student of assaulting his classmate and handed him over to his father, who was made to pledge that he would teach him proper behaviour.
When the victim's father filed a civil case, the lawyer of the other dad argued that they were no longer entitled to compensation as the student's condition had already stabilised.
The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance earlier ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff Dh20,000 and settle other expenses. However, it rejected the rest of the request.
The victim’s father challenged the ruling at the appeals court, demanding an increase in the compensation amount. But the appeals court judge has maintained the lower court’s decision.
