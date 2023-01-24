Abu Dhabi: Man ordered to return over Dh3 million he embezzled from his employer

He issued a power of attorney that allowed another employee to withdraw the money, according to court records

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 1:58 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 2:21 PM

An Abu Dhabi employee has been ordered to return the Dh3.04 million he embezzled from the company he used to work at.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court also directed the man to pay Dh100,000 to the employer in compensation for the moral and material damages he caused.

In the lawsuit he filed, the owner of the company said the employee was an agent who was given the authority to issue powers of attorney. He later discovered that the defendant had released the document for another employee and, together, they withdrew Dh3.044 million from the company's bank account, according to court records.

The agent had denied the charges and requested that the case against him be dismissed because he wasn’t involved in withdrawing the money or signing the cheques because he didn’t possess any cheque book for the company.

He said there was no way he could be accused of the crimes committed by the second defendant, who was the employee of the complaining company.

The Abu Dhabi criminal court had earlier acquitted the first defendant and convicted the employee (second defendant) of breach of trust and embezzlement.

The employer then filed a civil lawsuit against the employee demanding that he return the money he embezzled in addition to paying him compensation for the moral and material damages.

The employee did not appear in court to defend himself despite being summoned several times.

The civil court judge decided to issue a ruling ordering him to pay Dh3.044 million he embezzled from his employer. He was also told to pay the company Dh100,000 in compensation for the damages.

