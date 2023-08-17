Adnoc Gas signs 5-year LNG supply agreement worth up to Dh2 billion with Japan Petroleum

Dh95 for fancy 2-course lunch? 8 best fine dining deals in Dubai as Summer Restaurant Week kicks off
Adnoc Gas, a world-class integrated gas processing company, on Thursday announced a five-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX), the Japan-based energy company.
The agreement, valued between $450 million (Dh1.65 billion) and $550 million (Dh2 billion), builds on the long-standing bilateral relationship between the UAE and Japan and Adnoc's track record of fostering mutually beneficial strategic partnerships with Japanese energy companies.
Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of Adnoc Gas, said, "Japan is one of the UAE's largest and most important energy partners and we are very pleased to strengthen this relationship through this LNG supply agreement with JAPEX. The agreement reinforces Adnoc Gas' position as a global LNG export partner of choice and highlights the Company's growing global presence, particularly in the Asian LNG market."
Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel with lower carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels. It also serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains.
Adnoc Gas continues to leverage opportunities arising from Adnoc's integrated gas masterplan which links every part of the gas value chain in the UAE, ensuring a sustainable and economic supply of natural gas to meet local and international demand.
