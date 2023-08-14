UAE: Free fuel for a year for lucky resident; another wins Dh50,000

Promotion runs until end of next month and is open to Adnoc Rewards members

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:26 PM

Adnoc's promotion continues this week, with yet another lucky set of residents winning Dh50,000 cash prize, free fuel for a year or rewards points.

Winners were announced on the company's social media on Monday, August 14. Matouq Alketbi won the Dh50,000 cash prize, while Salwa Naji hit the jackpot with a year of free fuel. Abulaziz Abdullah was the lucky winner of 5 million rewards points.

The promotion

Adnoc service stations will give registered customers instant daily prizes if they spend Dh20 at any Adnoc Oasis convenience store, car wash, lube change, LPG online or EV charging, or Dh60 on fuel. These customers will also get the chance to win the weekly prizes of Dh50,000 in cash, free fuel for a year, 5 million rewards points, and the grand prize of 1kg gold.

How to participate

You can participate in the promotion only if you have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member. Participants can sign up on the Adnoc distribution app, or by visiting a service station. Before every purchase, show your Emirates ID or the Rewards membership QR code to participate. Winners are announced on the official social media channels, the official website, and on the distribution app.

The promotion is running from June 26 to September 24, 2023. The grand prize of 1kg gold will be given to five winners on September 25, 2023.

