Abu Dhabi: Woman sues ex-husband for selling her jewellery, refusing to pay the money

The National Centre of Meteorology has reported heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail in several parts of the country, forecast to persist tomorrow as well
An Abu Dhabi court has instructed a resident to pay Dh8,000 to his ex-wife, which he had obtained after selling off her jewellery.
The woman had filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, demanding that he pays her the money following an agreement they made after he sold off her jewellery. She reported that the man took her ornaments while still married and sold them off, claiming he would use the money to buy some profitable items for his business.
When the couple travelled to India they had a misunderstanding which led to their divorce. The man signed an agreement in which he pledged to pay back her money in monthly instalments of Dh2,000 in two years.
The woman said the man paid her for a few months and stopped paying the monthly instalments. This forced her to take him to court seeking justice.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court ordered the man to pay Dh8,000 he owes his ex-wife.
The man was also told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.
