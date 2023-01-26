Dubai: 6 jailed for robbing saffron seller of Dh470,000 in Naif

Thinking the members of the gang were police officers, the trader explained what he did for a living and showed them his money

KT file photo used for illustrative purposes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:30 AM

A gang of six Asians and Arabs was sentenced to six months in jail for posing as policemen and robbing a saffron seller of Dh470,000 in Dubai.

The merchant filed a case in October, saying that the gang assaulted him while he was at his home in the emirate's Naif area. He said three people knocked on his door, claiming they were policemen and showing a green card as a 'badge'.

The trio then barged into his house, asking him questions about what he did for a living and where he kept his money, the victim told the court. As he answered the queries, he took out the Dh470,000 cash from his room and showed it to them.

The gang quickly grabbed the money, with one person beating him up and locking him up in his room. Then, they fled the scene, court records show.

A team of investigators was able to identify one Gulf national as a member of the gang, and the money was found in his possession. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime and told the police where the other gang members could be found.

The rest was arrested and all of them admitted to the robbery.

The Dubai Criminal Court found the defendants guilty and ordered their deportation after serving their jail term.

ALSO READ: