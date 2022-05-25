Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Indian Embassy working to repatriate killed expat's body

120 people, including 106 Indians, were injured in the incident

File photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 3:32 PM

Indian Embassy officials are working with local authorities to repatriate the body of the deceased Indian expat in the gas explosion in Khalidiya area of Abu Dhabi.

Two people – an Indian and a Pakistani expat – died and 120 people, including 106 Indians were injured in the incident at a restaurant on Monday afternoon.

“As per information provided by the UAE authorities, one Indian national is among those deceased and 106 Indian nationals suffered injuries,” the embassy said in a statement.

“The embassy is in regular contact with the local authorities for early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased and has been assured of all support by the UAE authorities. Embassy officials have reached out to the family of the deceased and are extending every assistance in an expeditious manner.”

The embassy is also closely monitoring the condition of the injured admitted to hospitals in the emirate.

“As per information received from the UAE authorities, urgent medical care is being provided to those injured in hospitals in Abu Dhabi through Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Burjeel Hospital, NMC, Medeor, Lifeline, Mediclinic and Cleveland,” the embassy added.

