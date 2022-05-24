Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Indian expat among two killed

Over 100 injured in the blast during lunchtime at a popular restaurant

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 12:33 PM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 12:47 PM

An Indian expat is among the two people killed in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi City on Monday.

A spokesperson from the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi told Khaleej Times, “Yes, one Indian national has passed away. It’s unfortunate. We are trying to get more details."

Two people died and 120 were injured in a gas explosion during lunchtime at a popular restaurant in the Khalidiyah area. 64 people suffered minor injuries and 56 others had moderate injuries.

Abu Dhabi Police expressed “sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased”.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi on Tuesday confirmed that all injuries have resulted from the gas cylinder explosion incident.

The incident occurred in an area near Khalidiyah Mall and Shining Tower, which is densely populated with several residential buildings and restaurants with the majority expat community hailing from the Indian subcontinent and the rest from Arab countries and the Philippines.

The blast on Monday set off a fire that damaged the facades of six buildings and a number of stores before being brought under control by the Civil Defence.

Four of the damaged buildings were “safely” evacuated, with efforts underway to find their residents temporary housing “until the buildings are completely secured”, the police said.

Pictures released by Abu Dhabi police showed first responders tending to a person on a gurney, and debris and broken glass strewn across the pavement.