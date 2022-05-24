Abu Dhabi gas explosion: All injured undergoing treatment; family visits to be arranged soon

Two people died due to the blast at a restaurant

By Web Desk Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 10:42 AM

Over a hundred people who were injured in the gas explosion that occurred in Abu Dhabi on Monday are receiving necessary medical care, according to authorities.

Two people were killed and 120 injured in a gas cylinder explosion during lunchtime at a restaurant in the Al Khalidiya area.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi confirmed that all injury cases received necessary medical care in the emirate's healthcare facilities. The hospitals carried out all the required examinations to ensure the patient's safety and wellbeing.

In a statement, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi said that the authority is coordinating with the relevant embassies and the patients' families to facilitate their visits to the patients after completing their medical treatment.

According to police, 64 people suffered minor injuries, and 56 others had moderate injuries.

Immediately after the blast police and civil defence rushed to the spot and residents from six buildings affected by the explosion were evacuated to safety.

Abu Dhabi health authority has extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two deceased cases and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to complete the necessary procedures.

Abu Dhabi Police also expressed “sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased”.

The area has several residential buildings and restaurants, with the majority expat community hailing from the Indian subcontinent and the rest from Arab countries and the Philippines.

Residents and eyewitnesses reported more than one explosion, with the first occurring between 12.45 pm and 1pm, followed by another in a gap of 10 to 20 minutes, which caused severe damage.