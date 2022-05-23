Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Two dead, 120 injured

Two people died and over 100 were injured in the gas explosion that occurred in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that, according to initial figures, 64 people suffered minor injuries, while 56 others had moderate injuries.

The injured were transferred to hospitals to receive the necessary health care.

The explosion in Al Khalidiya area caused material damage to shops as well as to the facades of six buildings. Specialised teams continue to carry out operations at the site, Abu Dhabi Police said.

Authorities had earlier confirmed that residents were evacuated to safety from six residential buildings that had been affected by the explosion. Work is currently underway to provide temporary housing for the affected residents until the buildings are completely secured.

The authority expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. They also called on the public to obtain information about the accident from official sources.

