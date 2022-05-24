Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Pakistani expat among two killed

An Indian expat also passed away in the incident

File photo
File photo
by

Ashwani Kumar

Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 9:18 PM

A Pakistani expat is among the two people killed in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi City on Monday.

“One deceased person in the unfortunate incident is a Pakistani national,” a spokesperson of the Pakistan Embassy said.

Two people died and 120 were injured in a gas explosion during lunchtime at a popular restaurant in the Khalidiyah area. 64 people suffered minor injuries and 56 others had moderate injuries.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy confirmed that an Indian expat had passed away in the incident.

Abu Dhabi Police expressed “sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased”.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi on Tuesday confirmed that all injuries have resulted from the gas cylinder explosion incident.

The incident occurred in an area near Khalidiyah Mall and Shining Tower, which is densely populated, with several residential buildings and restaurants. A large majority of expat community in the vicinity hail from the Indian subcontinent and the rest from Arab countries and the Philippines.

ALSO READ:

Ashwani Kumar

More news from UAE
Google drove Dh11.3b to the UAE economy in 2021

UAE

Google drove Dh11.3b to the UAE economy in 2021

Google’s Impact Report found that 90 per cent of surveyed Internet users used Google Search to keep up to date with the latest Covid-19 public health information, while 87 per cent used Google Search to stay up to date with travel restrictions

UAE7 hours ago