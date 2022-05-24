Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Pakistani expat among two killed

An Indian expat also passed away in the incident

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 9:18 PM

A Pakistani expat is among the two people killed in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi City on Monday.

“One deceased person in the unfortunate incident is a Pakistani national,” a spokesperson of the Pakistan Embassy said.

Two people died and 120 were injured in a gas explosion during lunchtime at a popular restaurant in the Khalidiyah area. 64 people suffered minor injuries and 56 others had moderate injuries.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy confirmed that an Indian expat had passed away in the incident.

Abu Dhabi Police expressed “sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased”.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi on Tuesday confirmed that all injuries have resulted from the gas cylinder explosion incident.

The incident occurred in an area near Khalidiyah Mall and Shining Tower, which is densely populated, with several residential buildings and restaurants. A large majority of expat community in the vicinity hail from the Indian subcontinent and the rest from Arab countries and the Philippines.

