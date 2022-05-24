Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Restaurant owner recounts events just before blast

The victim sustained severe injuries
Emergencies1 week ago
Eight staff members of a restaurant were among the over 100 injured in a gas explosion in a building in Abu Dhabi, the eatery’s owner has said.
Two people, including an Indian expat, were killed and 120 injured in the gas explosion at the popular restaurant in the Khalidiyah area. While 64 people suffered minor injuries, 56 others had moderate ones.
Basheer Athrinkal, co-owner of Food Care Restaurant, said three of his staff members are hospitalised in a serious condition. The other five have minor to moderate injuries.
Recounting the sequence of events, Athrinkal told Khaleej Times: “The incident happened at 1pm. We had 10 staff members on duty at the time. Two employees were away, delivering food, and the other eight were inside the restaurant.”
The restaurant, which is popular among Indian expats, is known for its Malabar cuisine. It has been up and running for the past 12 years.
The co-owner of the restaurant did not have the exact number of diners present at the eatery at the time of the explosion.
“Lunch time had just begun by then. Our seating capacity is around 40.”
The incident occurred in an area near Khalidiyah Mall and Shining Tower, which is thickly populated with several residential buildings and restaurants with the majority expat community hailing from the Indian subcontinent and the rest from Arab countries and the Philippines.
ALSO READ:
Athrinkal pointed to a possible leakage in the central gas system. The restaurant, he said, has a separate gas system.
“We have a gas leak detector inside. Detecting a leak, our gas system inside the restaurant got shut down automatically.
“But the connection of the pipe of the central gas system runs through our dining area.”
The explosion impacted the entire building, he said, and not just the restaurant. “The initial fire started from here.”
The victim sustained severe injuries
Emergencies1 week ago
Officials say the force was well-prepared to tackle any emergencies that arose
Emergencies1 week ago
No casualty was reported in the blaze
Emergencies1 week ago
It maintains one of the largest airport fire services departments
Emergencies1 week ago
Investigation reveals that the boy took the decision after his father scolded him for coming late at night daily
Emergencies1 week ago
Dubai Police handled 128,000 calls during the long break
Emergencies2 weeks ago
Social media users and eyewitnesses have shared images of the blaze
Emergencies3 weeks ago
In the first ten days of Ramadan, three people died, and 34 were injured
Emergencies1 month ago