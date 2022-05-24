Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Residents begin returning to homes

Authorities have confirmed the safety of the buildings

By Web Desk Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 2:49 PM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 2:53 PM

The residential buildings that were damaged in the gas cylinder explosion that took place in Abu Dhabi on Monday have been cleared and residents are gradually returning to their homes.

Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday confirmed the safety of the buildings in coordination with the Civil Defense Authority.

Traces of the gas cylinder explosion have been completely removed from the blast site, it said.

The authority praised the cooperation of community members and stressed the need to adhere to safety requirements when using gas cylinders. It recommended that periodic maintenance be carried out to ensure safety for all.

