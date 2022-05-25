Financial benefits will be offered to firms that support the employment of Emiratis
Senior officials from Abu Dhabi's Department of Health officials paid a visit to those injured in the recent gas cylinder explosion in the Capital.
Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Jamal Mohamed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the DoH, were briefed on Tuesday on the condition of those injured in the gas cylinder blast that occurred this week in Abu Dhabi, and are hospitalised in a number of healthcare facilities.
This came as they visited the injured and emphasised the need of continuing to provide the best care treatment until they have fully recovered.
The DoH, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, have confirmed that all the victims of the gas cylinder explosion incident received the necessary medical care.
Over a hundred people were injured in the gas explosion on Monday.
Two people were also killed in the deadly blast that occurred in a restaurant in the Al Khalidiya area.
Authorities have also contacted the respective embassies of the injured and their families to facilitate their visit at medical facilities.
