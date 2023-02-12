7 days in a row: UAE sends relief aid to earthquake-affected in Turkey, Syria

Gallant Knight/2 operated 37 cargo planes carrying food and medical supplies and shelters for the affected people

By Agencies Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 9:21 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 9:42 PM

For the seventh day in a row, the UAE is sending relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, as part of "Gallant Knight/2", by operating 37 cargo planes carrying food and medical supplies and shelters for the affected people.

In a related context, the UAE search and rescue teams continue their efforts to rescue those trapped under the rubble through qualitative and specialised equipment and devices, in addition to working on completing and opening a mobile field hospital in the Islahiye region in Turkey to receive the injured and provide them with medical care.

Assad thanks UAE

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday thanked the United Arab Emirates for its emergency response and tens of millions pledged in aid to the quake-hit country, the presidency said.

"The UAE was among the first countries that stood with Syria and sent huge relief and humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams," Assad said during a meeting in Damascus with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The UAE pledged some $13.6 million to Syria after the disaster before announcing another $50 million in assistance.

The UAE has dispatched planes to Turkey and Syria with emergency aid, food, medical supplies and rescue teams.

UAE comes together

Thousands of community members on Saturday gathered at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) and Expo City Dubai — helping collect and pack vital care packets for the victims of the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week.

Twenty-seven aid planes have so far been sent to the two countries, while search-and-rescue teams are working around the clock, hoping to save more lives. Last night, the crew saved an 11-year-old child and an elderly man who had been trapped under the rubble for nearly 120 hours.

In the UAE, volunteers, humanitarian organisations, and government entities are coming together to mobilise relief. The Emirates Red Crescent is leading a 'Bridges of Good' campaign, through which residents can offer help.

Inputs from WAM

