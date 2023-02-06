Sheikh Mohammed orders Dh50 million urgent aid for earthquake-hit Syrian people

The Pink Caravan campaign, held under the patronage of Sharjah Ruler, will continue on Tuesday as the riders journey north towards Umm Al Quwain
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the dispatch of urgent humanitarian aid worth Dh50 million to the brotherly Syrian people, in order to provide relief to those affected by the most devastating earthquake that the country has witnessed in decades.
Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the United Arab Emirates is ready to support the Syrian brothers in facing this great calamity that befell them, indicating that the UAE will also stand by the Syrian people, and will continue to extend a helping hand to them until they overcome this ordeal, as an expression of its noble human values.
The aid will be delivered in the form of ration parcels through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to the most affected groups in brotherly Syria, many of whose regions were affected at dawn on Monday by the repercussions of the earthquake that claimed the lives of dozens of the Syrian people.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,500 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
Authorities feared the death toll would keep climbing as rescuers searched through tangles of metal and concrete for survivors in a region beset by more than a decade of Syria’s civil war and a refugee crisis.
Residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside in the rain and snow to escape falling debris, while those who were trapped cried for help. Throughout the day, major aftershocks rattled the region, including a jolt nearly as strong as the initial quake. After night fell, workers were still sawing away slabs and still pulling out bodies as desperate families waited for news on trapped loved ones.
ALSO READ:
The Pink Caravan campaign, held under the patronage of Sharjah Ruler, will continue on Tuesday as the riders journey north towards Umm Al Quwain
Beneficiaries are selected based on criteria such as age and health conditions, and each application is evaluated based on family circumstances
At least 912 people were killed and more than 5,000 people were injured due to a magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck central Turkey
Operating hours have also been extended for its ‘Babies Day Out’ initiative
The online registration system Ejari has allowed landlords to debit rent from the tenant’s account directly, thus doing away with the need for post-dated cheques
They made frantic calls to their loved ones to check on their whereabouts in the wee hours of Monday
This will result in reduced usage of the cheques for the rental transactions in the emirate’s property leasing segment
The five-year plan will see the emirate's entire taxi fleet becoming either hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered in the next four years