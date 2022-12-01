UAE National Day: Rulers share inspiring messages as they look back on country's journey

'On this national occasion, we affirm the Union’s principles that were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers'

Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022

As the spirit of the UAE National Day enveloped the Emirates, the Rulers of the country on Thursday shared inspiring messages.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vowed to keep the citizens' welfare a top priority, while His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the country will continue to scale greater heights over the next 50 years.

Here are the messages from the five other Rulers of the Emirates:

Abu Dhabi

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said that the 51st UAE National Day is a day to recall lessons of the past, and look at the present with awareness and contemplation, while looking to the future with hope, optimism and confidence.

“Taking care of our citizens and opening up all avenues of development, creativity and self-affirmation before them has been, and will always remain, our top priority and we will spare no effort to achieve this goal,” Sheikh Mohamed said, in his National Day message.

Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE will continue to advance under the direction of The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in all spheres of sustainable development in order to scale greater heights over the coming 50 years.

“Our homeland will always remain a giver and a peacemaker, and we will support local, national, and international initiatives aimed at improving government performance, delivering the future, fostering innovation, empowering local communities, combating poverty, advancing clean energy, and promoting tolerance,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Sharjah

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said the National Day marks the day that witnessed the birth of a great and ambitious country keen to promote its principles, religious ethics and leading cultural heritage.

“On this day, we commemorate the bright memory of the Founding Fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Founders of the Nation, as well as their determination, wisdom, and vision that established the Union.

"Throughout this journey, our citizens, equipped with knowledge and science, have exerted all possible efforts to advance the nation and achieve its interests," he said.

Ajman

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said the UAE National Day highlights a rich journey of great sacrifices and achievements characterised by strong will and determination.

“On this day, we express our pride and appreciation for the UAE and its leadership’s achievements, which have made it a model of a comprehensive renaissance and a distinguished example of a prominent country respected by the entire world," Sheikh Humaid said.

He recalled the great legacy of achievements left by the founding leaders, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, as well as the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing him as “an icon of compassion, tolerance, generosity and giving”.

Sheikh Humaid explained that the UAE's National Day symbolises the honest efforts to provide people with decent lives and good education, adding that, since the establishment of the UAE, the leadership realised that nations are built by handwork and great sacrifices, making social development and equipping citizens with knowledge their first objective.

Fujairah

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said: "On this national occasion, we affirm the Union’s principles that were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers, which are being continued by future generations to strengthen the nation, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“Ours is a distinguished legacy and country, where everyone has the right to celebrate and commemorate the past, just as we today witness unprecedented overall national achievements.”

Umm Al Quwain

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, said: “Over a short period of time, our country succeeded in becoming a strong competitor and launching mega projects across space sciences, peaceful nuclear energy and renewable energy production, among other sectors.”

“The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan realised that progress and development are linked to unity and combining efforts to advance the nation. Therefore, he took a courageous decision, with support from his brothers, the Founding Rulers, to found the United Arab Emirates, and provided the country with all the components required to catapult the UAE on its fast-paced journey of development, thus, creating one of the most successful models of unity,” he added.

Ras Al Khaimah

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the anniversary of the foundation of the UAE is a key moment in the nation's history.

“Since its establishment 51 years ago, the UAE has logged significant accomplishments in its track record, enabling it to achieve a high stature regionally and globally. Powered by a set of values that include tolerance, coexistence and openness, the UAE has continued to enhance its global presence, by empowering the people to perform their roles optimally in pushing the country’s development forward," Sheikh Saud said.

“On this day, we renew our pledge to follow in the footsteps of the Founding Fathers, holding on to their legacy to protect the gains of our country, and improve the quality of life for our community and citizens, as they are our country’s true wealth.”

