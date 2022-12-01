UAE National Day: Country moving towards writing a new chapter of success

Top officials and businessmen commend the efforts of nation's founding fathers

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 5:57 PM

The UAE is moving towards writing a new chapter of success and growth which will ensure the prosperity of the generations to come, senior government officials and businessmen said on the occasion of the 51st National Day.

Businessmen say that what most countries could not achieve in 100 years, the UAE has done in the last 51 years, thanks to the country’s visionary leadership.

Senior officials and businessmen across the UAE congratulated The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the 51st National Day.

They also commended the efforts of UAE’s founding fathers for uniting the country and making it one of the most prosperous nations.

Senior public sector officials, renowned businessmen pay tribute:

Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs:

“The UAE is moving steadily towards writing a new chapter of success, and is determined to complete its march and realise its new national plan, ‘We The UAE 2031’. Today, we are moving towards the UAE Centennial, working with diligence under our wise leadership directives, to achieve new aspirations and goals that meet the forward-looking vision of our government and to make the UAE the most advanced and developed country. We will continue working to contribute to building a sustainable future for our children, a future in which tomorrow's generations will live in a better environment, greater opportunities, stronger and more effective communication with the world.”

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance:

“The UAE is witnessing the achievements of the civilisational renaissance, the foundations of which were laid by the founding fathers. The UAE people are incredibly proud of everything their beloved nation has accomplished over the past 51 years, and the many firsts it has attained globally across various fields.”

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police:

“The celebration of this historic day every year is a celebration of the grand pioneering march of a great state with leaders, who in a short period, have achieved prosperity and happiness for its citizens and residents, a country that has become a world-class role model for tolerance and security. On the 2nd of December 1971, our founding fathers laid the cornerstone of the nation's prosperity and pioneering.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa):

“On this day, we feel the greatness of our glorious union that was established by the Founding Fathers, may their souls rest in peace. Our wise leadership have continued the process of growth and development and made the name of the UAE a synonym for excellence and prosperity, as well as anticipating and shaping the future. The UAE’s experience has become a source of inspiration for the countries and people of the region and the world, and its achievements a source of pride for every citizen and resident.”

Salem Humaid AlMarri, director-general of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre

“A day of pride and a day of standing tall. On the 51st National Day, we celebrate our nation and its accomplishments, ensuring that we continue to make history with global success year after year. And with the upcoming launch of the Rashid Rover, the first Emirati mission to the surface of the moon, we raise our heads with honour and pride, looking into the future, into space and beyond.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du:

“We celebrate all the different points of view that this nation so fondly brings together. This very quality is what makes the UAE so unique, a place where our communities can experience tolerance, unity, mutual respect and understanding. This is supported by an intergenerational exchange of genuine memories, ideas and a sense of community that can be fostered naturally home away from home. As we all come in unison today, the National Day is a reminder that we are blessed in the UAE, and grateful to His inspiring leadership, as we step into the Next 50.”

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at Enoc:

“As we celebrate the 51st UAE National Day, we reflect on the various accomplishments of our nation over the years whilst recognising its rich legacy. We are immensely proud of the achievements of the UAE, and we will continue to contribute to the advancement of the nation.”

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO, Beeah Group:

“When we look at how far the UAE has come in a little over five decades, and how much progress the nation achieves year after year, there is no doubt that we are filled with inspiration. We are fortunate to have a determined leadership with the foresight and commitment to the holistic development of the nation, from societal progress and providing an unparalleled quality of its life for its people, to advancing UAE’s competitiveness for global partnerships by innovating in fields and industries that are crucial for human progress.”

Dr Ali Al Jassim, Chair of Emirates GBC:

“The continued development of the UAE is driven by a focus on knowledge sharing, which is critical to building a knowledge-based economy that promotes innovation and embraces advanced technologies. With the focus of the nation in the coming months to host COP28, the UN Climate Summit, Emirates Green Building Council will support this most important event in the coming days, by further focusing on promoting sustainability best practices.”

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president, Thumbay Group:

"As a businessman who has spent a quarter century of his life with the family in this beautiful country, we remain consistently aligned to thevision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to continue serving this country that stands tall on the global stage in all key areas of economic development – infrastructure, health and safety, investments, education, leisure and tourism.”

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group:

“In a world dominated by crises, conflicts and pandemics, the UAE has created the safest and the best socio-political and economic environment that is helping global communities to come, invest, live, work and do business. The UAE National Day comes at a time when the whole world has realised how the country’s leadership is managing multiple regional and international crises – that now reinforces the UAE's position as the safest place to live, work and do business in the world. What most countries could not achieve in 100 years, the UAE has done in the last 51 years, thanks to its dynamic and visionary leadership – that has created the most enabling environment for people to grow and generate wealth.”

Kamal Vachani, group director and partner, Al Maya Group:

“The UAE is an example of co-existence and tolerance and home for more than 200 nationalities. As a long-time resident and one of the leading business groups in the UAE, we are witnessing the UAE's approach towards new areas of development, science and technology, renewable green energy and emerging as a soft power on the world map.”

Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive:

“Over the years, the UAE has transformed into a global leader, setting benchmarks for varied industries. The country has been a brilliant example of great vision executed aptly to create a sustained economy that offers great opportunities to people from all over the world.”

