UAE President announces Dh3 billion worth of housing benefits

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the disbursement of Dh3 billion worth of housing benefits to Abu Dhabi citizens.
Coinciding with celebrations for the country's 51st National Day, the housing package is the third of its kind to be introduced in 2022, and will cover 1,900 beneficiaries in the emirate.
It will include grants for houses and housing loans. Retirees and families of deceased mortgagors will also be exempt from loan repayments.
