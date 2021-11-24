UAE National Day celebrations: 12 spots to catch fireworks across country

Dazzling spectacles of colour will light up the capital with fireworks across five locations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 11:10 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 11:31 AM

The UAE will celebrate its Golden Jubilee next month with a dazzling display of fireworks across 12 popular locations of the country. During the National Day, the UAE residents will enjoy a four-day break from December 1 to 4, 2021.

Below is the list of locations to watch fireworks during the National Day celebrations.

Abu Dhabi to light up the sky

Dazzling spectacles of colour will light up the UAE’s capital with fireworks across five locations during December 2 and 3.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a spectacular display of fireworks at Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, Al Ain and Al Dhafra areas on December 2.

Fireworks will also light up Al Maryah Island for two days on December 2 and 3. Each show will start at 9 pm. There will also be additional fireworks at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall on December 2 at 8 pm.

Watch out these 6 Dubai locations

Residents and visitors can watch fireworks across six popular locations of the emirate for two days to celebrate the Year of the 50th.

The fireworks will set off at 8pm, 8.30pm and 9pm on December 2 and 3 at The Pointe and Atlantis at The Palm; Bluewaters; Etisalat Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall; La Mer and Burj Al Arab.

Sharjah fireworks in Kalba

Fireworks displays and a classic car parade are among the shows planned in Sharjah to mark the UAE’s 50th National Day.

The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee will organise events and activities in Kalba, Al Bataeh, and Wadi Al Helo on November 26, 28, and 29.

The committee has announced that the fireworks will take place in Kalba on November 26.

