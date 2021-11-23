Dubai’s 3-day Super Sale with up to 90% off: Top deals announced

The sale kicks off on Thursday

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 4:28 PM

Shopaholics, rejoice! You can shop minus the guilt as Dubai’s 3-Day Super Sale (3DSS) kicks off this Thursday.

From November 25 to 27, the 72-hour sale will see prices drop by up to 90 per cent at more than 500 retailers across Dubai.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), all participating malls and outlets will follow strict Covid safety protocols. Shoppers will be required to wear masks and maintain a safe social distance.

Here are the top deals on offer:

>> Family fashion

H&M will have 30 per cent off on all items, while Diesel will be offering 30 per cent off selected items. GAP and Kiabi will also be offering shoppers 40 per cent off selected lines, along with Max, which will be running a ‘buy 2 get 1’ promotion.

Designer Deal will have 90 per cent off on all items, while Wrangler will have 25 to 75 per cent off everything.

>> Footwear

Head to Crocs for 25 to 50 per cent off or grab a flat 40 per cent off on selected lines at Aldo, Dune London, Hush Puppies, Skechers, Birkenstock, Naturalizer, Nine West and Toms.

>> Bags and accessories

ALDO Accessories will be offering 40 per cent off selected lines. Luxury lovers can head over to Tory Burch and Kurt Geiger for 30 to 50 per cent off, or Coach for 30 per cent off selected lines.

Accesorize will have a flat 30 per cent off all items and Parfois will also have items at up to 40 per cent off.

>> Watches and jewellery

Anne Klein will have a flat 40 per cent off on all styles. Daniel Wellington, Damas, Zen Diamonds and Jawhara Jewellery will have 50 per cent off selected lines.

Dani by Daniel K will be offering up to 50 per cent off on some items, and Seddiqi and Sons will be running a similar promotion. Swarovski will be running a 25 per cent off promotion on selected lines as well. Al Futtaim Watches and The Watch House will have items at 30 to 70 per cent off.

>> Eyewear

Oakley is offering a ‘buy 2, get 1 free’ offer. Sunglass Hut will be running a part sale with 30 to 70 per cent off. Optivison will offer 90 per cent off selected lines. Sun Vision and Etihad Optical Vision will both be offering promotions from 30 to 90 per cent. Magrabi will also have 25 to 50 per cent off on various items in store.

>> Electronics

Jumbo has promised “massive promotions” in store. E City will offer 25 per cent off selected items, and Better life will have deals with shoppers saving up to 70 per cent.

Harman House will be giving customers a free smart belt with every purchase of the Samsung Fold phone.

>> Department stores

Bloomingdale’s and Harvey Nichols will be offering shoppers 25 to 50 per cent off. Debenhams and Galeries Lafayette will offer up to 70 per cent off. Marks and Spencer and homegrown concept THAT will have 30 to 50 per cent off selected lines.

>> Apparel

The NewYorker will have 25 per cent off all items. There will be a flat 40 per cent off on selected lines at R&B, Desigual and Levi’s, along with 40 per cent off everything at The Children’s Place, LC Waikiki, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Ardene.

Aeropostale and La Vie en Rose will also be offering customers a flat 50 per cent off on all items in store. Those headed to Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Laurenwhere will find 25 to 50 per cent off on selected lines. Shoppers will also find 30 per cent off selected items at Armani and Banana Republic, along with 40 per cent off all items at DKNY.

>> Kids and baby wear

Monsoon Children will offer a flat 30 per cent off. Mamas & Papas will also be running a similar promotion, with 30 per cent off selected items. Okaidi and Carters will have 30 per cent and 50 per cent off selected lines, respectively. Zippy and Chicco will have selected lines on sale from 25 to 90 per cent off.

Head to Pablosky for 25 to 70 per cent off selected lines. Claire’s will have a ‘buy 3 get 3’ promotion on all items in store.