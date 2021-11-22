UAE: White Friday sales begin today, up to 90% discount on top brands

The White Friday sale gives customers many good deals on a range of local and international brands.

KT file

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 9:07 AM

White Friday sales began across the UAE today (November 22) by major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Noon as well as brick and mortar retailers, offering discounts up to 90 per cent.

Amazon.ae said customers can expect attractive deals from its White Friday sale, running for eight days from November 22 to 29 with deep discounts of up to 70 per cent across electronics, fashion, sports, beauty, kitchen, home among other categories of products.

The White Friday sale gives customers some good deals on a range of local and international brands such as Samsung, Sony, Black+Decker, Chicco, Guess, Chanel, and more. Customers in Bahrain and Oman will also be able to shop White Friday deals live on Amazon.ae via the International Shopping Experience.

“White Friday is the most exciting time of the year for Amazon and customers in the UAE. Working with our selling partners, top local and international brands, local small to medium-sized businesses, and banking partners, we are once again delivering some of the steepest savings of up to 70 per cent for our customers, with deals across all product categories, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy during White Friday,” said Stefano Martinelli, GCC retail director at Amazon.

On Sunday, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced 3-day Super Sale (3DSS) from November 25 to 27 with more than 500 participating brands across 2,000 outlets in Dubai over a period of 72 hours. The 3-day sale will give shoppers savings of up to 90 per cent on fashion, home décor, lifestyle, electronics, and beauty products across the city’s shopping malls and retail outlets.

Customers on Amazon.ae can also shop thousands of Amazon US and UK deals during the White Friday sale by clicking on Global Store on the website or International Shopping on the app.

The e-commerce major said Prime members will get free same-day delivery with no minimum purchase.

Noon.com, UAE's homegrown digital marketplace, also launched Yellow Friday 2021 sales on November 22 which will run till November 28 with up to 80 per cent off all categories, value bundles, and daily flash sales with deals as low as Dh1.

Starting November 21, Danube Home, an interior décor and home improvement retailer, has also launched the second edition of The Mad Red Sale in the UAE and across the GCC countries, where they are offering discounts of up to 90 per cent on selected products while shoppers get a chance to win a Dh2,500 cash prize every day during the promotion period.

More than 8,000 types of home décor and furnishing products will be offered under the Mad Red Sale starting till November 30, 2021. The prices start from Dh1 and above.

In addition, Home Box is running a White Wednesday clearance sale, offering up to 70 off items. While Centrepoint is also running White Wednesday sales since November 17. It will conclude on December 4.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com