Bollywood star Sunny Leone to open biggest CBBC sale in Dubai on Nov 25

UAE11 hours ago
Come November 25 and Bollywood actor Sunny Leone will be gracing the inauguration ceremony of the biggest CBBC sale that's taking place in Dubai World Trade Centre until December 4.
The actor will also be showcasing her latest range of StarStruck products at the CBBC Big Sale. The range includes newer shades and colours for lipsticks, glosses, liners, mascaras, eyeliners, and highlighters.
”I have recently been in Dubai for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 and now I am heading back to the city for the CBBC Big Sale where I will be showing all my fans the newest range of Starstruck! My product is all vegan and not tested on animals. StarStruck is a brand I think any woman can wea, and the colours I have chosen for the second round, are very well rounded for any skin type or colour,” said Leone earlier.
Vijay Samyani, founder and chairman of Concept Big Brands Carnival, added, “It is a pleasure to have Sunny Leone at CBBC. I am very excited to what she is going to bring to the table with her new range.”
Visitors can expect to get discounts and deals on brands such as Max Mara, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfield, Arcancil, Beverly Hills Polo Club and more.
For more information and queries contact or WhatsApp +97152 821 2809
