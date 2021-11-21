Dubai: Up to 90% discounts during 3-day super sale

Sale will give shoppers savings on fashion, home décor, lifestyle, electronics, and beauty products

Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 1:12 PM

The UAE’s temperatures are cooling down, but these deals in Dubai are just as hot as they come!

Dubai’s 3-Day Super Sale (3DSS) is all set to return for its second edition of 2021. The bi-annual mega promotion will run from Thursday, November 25, to Saturday, November 27.

Photo: Supplied

The 3-day sale will give shoppers savings of up to 90 per cent on fashion, home décor, lifestyle, electronics, and beauty products across the city’s shopping malls and retail outlets.

3DSS will see price drops at more than 500 participating brands across 2,000 outlets in Dubai over a period of 72 hours.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 3DSS is one of the most highly anticipated retail events of the year. It is a key highlight of the retail calendar with fun events for the entire family, phenomenal promotions and opportunities to win exclusive prizes. 3DSS fully supports Dubai’s retail sector and we are proud to bring back another edition of this shopping extravaganza to all those currently in the UAE.”

All participating malls and outlets will follow strict health and safety protocols in line with government requirements to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including mandatory masks and social distancing requirements.