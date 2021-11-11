Brew House Review: A pocket-friendly brunch

Dubai - The all-you-can eat platter and unlimited house beverages at Brew House, Citymax Business Bay

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 7:17 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 7:31 PM

There’s nothing imaginary about the perfect pocket-friendly Beastie brunch on every Friday at Brew House at Citymax Business Bay.

It’s a good deal for brunch-goers for three hours — between 1pm and 4pm — all-you-can eat platters and unlimited house beverages. The al fresco dining at Brew House’s gorgeous outdoor garden is an added attraction.

The best part of the bargain is if you book this in November, enjoy a buy two, get one free deal on both packages.

From an all-you-can eat appetiser platter of chicken wings, mini fish ‘n’ chips, spicy potato wedges and vegetable croquettes to signature mains including Chimichurri Marinated Beef Striploin, Korean Chicken Sliders and Spinach & Ricotta Tortellini with Sundried Tomato Pesto, comfort food gets a contemporary lift.

Mexican flat bread and BBQ chicken pizza specially prepared in the Brew House shack, unlimited Chips & Salsa and Garlic Bread at your table… brunch favorites are all included, not to mention a delightful Chef’s Choice Pastry Platter for that sweet ending.

There is an excellent range of local and continental craft malt beverages, an impressive global grapes list and classic handcrafted cocktails as well.

